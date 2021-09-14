checkAd

Preparing for College Includes Making Sure Students are Prepared for Emergencies

14.09.2021   

College should be an educational and memorable experience for students – but it should also be safe. September is National Preparedness Month, and as students settle into their new surroundings, they need to be prepared for emergencies that could happen at any time. That’s why, in partnership with Chico State, PG&E has developed two educational modules that will show college students how to prepare for an emergency, on and off-campus.

These resources are brief but contain important information that will take the guesswork out of emergency preparedness for students and their families. This information will be available on the Safety Action Center, PG&E’s preparedness website, which provides tips to help Californians keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies.

Students will learn:

  • How to sign up for important alerts so they are aware of potential hazards
  • What essentials to pack in their emergency kit
  • Ways to prevent starting fires in residence halls and off-campus apartments
  • And many more emergency preparedness tips.

To learn more about emergency preparedness tips, please visit the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com).

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

