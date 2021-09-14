Preparing for College Includes Making Sure Students are Prepared for Emergencies

College should be an educational and memorable experience for students – but it should also be safe. September is National Preparedness Month, and as students settle into their new surroundings, they need to be prepared for emergencies that could happen at any time. That’s why, in partnership with Chico State, PG&E has developed two educational modules that will show college students how to prepare for an emergency, on and off-campus.

These resources are brief but contain important information that will take the guesswork out of emergency preparedness for students and their families. This information will be available on the Safety Action Center, PG&E’s preparedness website, which provides tips to help Californians keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies.