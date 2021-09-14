Brenntag Raises FY EBITDA Outlook to EUR 1,260-1,320 Million from EUR 1,160-1,260 Million Autor: PLX AI | 14.09.2021, 18:35 | 12 | 0 | 0 14.09.2021, 18:35 | (PLX AI) – Brenntag new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR 1,160-1,260 million previously.The updated forecast takes into account organic growth, the expected efficiency gains from the implementation of the transformation program … (PLX AI) – Brenntag new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR 1,160-1,260 million previously.The updated forecast takes into account organic growth, the expected efficiency gains from the implementation of the transformation program … (PLX AI) – Brenntag new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR 1,160-1,260 million previously.

The updated forecast takes into account organic growth, the expected efficiency gains from the implementation of the transformation program "Project Brenntag" and the contribution to earnings from acquisitions that have already been closed

It is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable on today's level

In its updated forecast, Brenntag assumes that the current exceptional market environment will continue at least until the end of the year and that there will be no significant changes in the macroeconomic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the further course of 2021



