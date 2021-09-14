checkAd

Press Release - Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services acquire a stake in heycar Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
PRESS RELEASE

09/14/2021

Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services
acquire a stake in heycar Group


Renault Group and RCI Bank and Services acquire a stake in the Mobility Trader Holding

GmbH (heycar Group).

• The Mobility Trader Holding GmbH is the company that created the online used car sales

platform “heycar”, present in Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.

• Renault Group in close collaboration with its dealers will actively contribute to the

development of the heycar platform in Europe by putting their inventory of used vehicles

online and by contributing to the platform the business assets of Carizy, the French leader

in the intermediation of used vehicle sales between retail customers, which is currently

experiencing rapid growth in France.


Boulogne-Billancourt and Paris, 09/14/2021

Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services, specialized in automotive financing and services, have

acquired an equity stake in Mobility Trader Holding GmbH to contribute to the development of the heycar

platform in Europe and with a view to its launch in France.


heycar is an online used car sales platform originally owned by Volkswagen AG and by Daimler that was launched

in Germany (2017) in cooperation with VAPS (Volkswagen und Audi Partnerverband), the German dealer

association. The platform is already operational in the United Kingdom (2019) and Spain (2020). Representing a

large number of dealer groups of different brands at some 5,000 locations with more than 380,000 vehicles, it

markets quality used vehicles online, sold by professionals to retail customers (B2C).


In a fast-growing used car market marked by digitalization, this acquisition will strengthen Renault Group’s presence

in the used car ecosystem through a high-quality digital experience.

RCI Bank and Services will offer financing and services adapted to the specificities of used vehicles and to customers'

needs, for each vehicle put online by Renault Group dealers.

Renault Group will contribute to the development of the heycar platform in France by bringing Carizy to the project,

the French leading start-up in C2C intermediation. Carizy, acquired in 2018 by the Renault Group, has experienced

strong growth in sales volumes in France and will complement the B2C offering of heycar to develop its C2C business

starting in France.


We are very pleased with this project with heycar, which in just a few years has become a key player in the online

distribution of used vehicles. This agreement is in line with Renault Group’s strategy to increase value creation at

