TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

TPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video gameSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based …

TPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App "VOICOPS" is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! "VOICOPS" is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat "Chat ROOMS". The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. "VOICOPS" features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.

The initial gaming-focused platform "VOICOPS" features will align with Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. TPT's "VOICOPS" is LIVE and ready to be coupled with the Medieval New World's official launch.

Foto: Accesswire

The primary benefit of "VOICOPS" will be the ease of finding audio chat groups featured LIVE and in real-time gaming platforms around the world. The Medieval New World game currently does not have any features to handle this kind of in-game interaction. Most video game platforms do not offer this level of functionality. "VOICOPS" users will uniquely be able to open a public or private live audio room and show in real time by server and Looking for Group (LFG), Player vs Player, Dungeons, Questing, etc...

The "VOICOPS" app offers a live news feed where all the users can post articles, YouTube videos, photos about the games they enjoy and be a part of the Medieval New World Community. YouTube content creators can also post YouTube video links and reach a larger viewing audience that are focused on the game's content. Companies (Guilds) can set up a presence in the company's "VOICOPS" app and offer recruiting, meetings with live audio, live presentations and plan large attacks on other factions.