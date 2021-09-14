checkAd

Fintica AI completes financial market manipulation detection pilot for Israel Securities Authority

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli fintech artificial intelligence start-up, Fintica AI, Ltd., today announced the successful completion of a data analysis technology pilot for the Israel Securities Authority (ISA). The pilot was undertaken as part of the data sandbox program, a joint venture of the ISA together with the Innovation Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Fintica AI is an Israeli fintech and deeptech company, which has developed disruptive autonomous artificial intelligence technology focused on the financial industry. The company's products utilize self-learning and machine learning methodologies to comb through massive financial time series data to analyse and identify patterns on a wide scale. This enables a new breed of sharp and accurate market surveillance abilities, capable of identifying anomalies and fraud detection, as well as offering risk protection and market event classification.

During the seven month pilot in cooperation with the ISA and the IIA, the application of Fintica AI's technology was aimed at leveraging ISA's capabilities with cutting edge AI forensic tools in order to further develop advanced Israeli-made technologies for the financial sector.

"Effective market surveillance technology is still a major issue in capital markets," said Philippe Metoudi CEO of Fintica AI. "Around the world, surveillance teams at stock exchanges are using monitoring systems that are still generating a high level of false positive alerts thus requiring substantial manual intervention. Fintica AI aims to drastically reduce this false positive rate allowing for the team's attention to be focused on the most suspicious transactions and worthwhile areas."

About Fintiaca AI Ltd.

Fintica AI is an Israeli Fintech & Deeptech company that is building next generation Autonomous AI for Capital Markets.

The firm improves data anomaly detection and enhances predictive analytics for Markets Infrastructure and develops unique AI-based investment & risk decision-support tools and associated intelligent market data feeds for Investment Managers and Global Data Vendors.

The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with presence in Zurich, Hong Kong and New York 

To learn more visit: www.fintica-ai.com or email: enquiry@fintica-ai.com




