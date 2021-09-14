checkAd

Adobe to Webcast Q3 FY2021 Earnings Conference Call

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast its third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

What:

Adobe Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When:

2 p.m. Pacific Time, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Where:

http://www.adobe.com/ADBE

How:

Live over the Internet; simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above

Questions:

Contact Adobe Investor Relations at ir@adobe.com

The live webcast will last for approximately one hour. An archive of the call will be made available for approximately 45 days.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

2021 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Wertpapier


