Suzano Joins Global Initiatives to Drive Decarbonization of the World Economy

Suzano, the world's leading eucalyptus pulp and paper producer and a global benchmark in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from eucalyptus, has joined the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ campaign and the ‘Science Based Target Initiative’ (SBTi), a movement that seeks to promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and resulting transition to a low-carbon economy. By joining these initiatives, Suzano is also taking part in the United Nations-supported “Race to Zero” campaign, which rallies for a zero carbon recovery.

“It is fantastic to see Suzano joining the Race to Zero Campaign. They have shown true leadership in understanding how the forestry sector can contribute to our global effort of combatting climate change. We are proud to have Suzano as a partner that will engage with other companies and governments to achieve our unified 1.5C target,” says Gonzalo Muñoz, COP26 High-Level Climate Champion.

Suzano has already made voluntary commitments to reduce its emissions and expand its efforts to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, which make up the “Commitments to Renew Life”, a set of 14 long-term public goals established by Suzano.

In addition to these, Suzano will establish goals aligned with the SBTI’s 1.5°C emission reduction target scenarios within the next two years, as stipulated by the initiative, covering both their own emissions and value chain emissions.

The company will also engage with other actors in supporting SBTi to promote the improvement of methodologies related to the planted forest, pulp and paper sector.

“We are developing new products from planted trees that can replace materials derived from fossil fuel sources and our efforts are already contributing directly to the capture of carbon from the atmosphere. But we want to go further. By joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, the SBTi and the 'Race to Zero' campaigns, we will work to bring together more actors, whether from the private sector or the public sphere, to discuss and agree how we can move towards a low carbon economy,” says Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano.

Suzano is committed to further expanding its ambitions and the speed of its decarbonization journey. To this end, Suzano will continue to invest in various initiatives such as product innovation, reductions in fossil fuel consumption, and renewable energy.

