checkAd

JNC Resources Consolidation & Name Change to Roogold Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 19:10  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(FSE:5VH) JNC Resources Inc. ("ROOGOLD" or the "Issuer") announces that it is proceeding with a consolidation ("Consolidation") of its capital on a 1:2 basis (1 new ("New") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(FSE:5VH) JNC Resources Inc. ("ROOGOLD" or the "Issuer") announces that it is proceeding with a consolidation ("Consolidation") of its capital on a 1:2 basis (1 new ("New") common share ("Share") for 2 existing common shares) and name change ("Name Change") to RooGold Inc., subject to Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approval. The ROOGOLD Shares will trade under the symbol ROO.

The Issuer currently has 109,411,000 common shares issued and outstanding and post-Consolidation it will have 54,705,500 common shares issued and outstanding. The reason for the Consolidation is to assist with ongoing corporate finance efforts. The Consolidation has been approved by the Directors (the "Consolidation and Name Change Resolution"), and pursuant to the Issuer's constating documents and CSE requirements does not require shareholder approval.

The Issuer is applying to the CSE to have the Consolidation effected Thursday September 16, 2021 (Record Date Friday September 17, 2021) with the bulletin issued by the CSE confirming the Consolidation and the date that the shares of JNC will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis. Letters of Transmittal will be sent to the Issuer's registered shareholders ("Shareholders") with respect to the Consolidation with instructions as to how registered shareholders can obtain New ROOGOLD Shares for their existing shares of the Issuer. The calculation of New Issuer Shares to which Shareholders are entitled will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

About ROOGOLD

ROOGOLD is a Canada-based junior venture mineral exploration Issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia (NSW) through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of highly mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its acquisition of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp properties, the Issuer will command a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 and that is home to 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry
T: 778-855-5001
info@jncresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: JNC Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664058/JNC-Resources-Consolidation-Name-Cha ...

JNC Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JNC Resources Consolidation & Name Change to Roogold Inc. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(FSE:5VH) JNC Resources Inc. ("ROOGOLD" or the "Issuer") announces that it is proceeding with a consolidation ("Consolidation") of its capital on a 1:2 basis (1 new ("New") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
ClickStream Corp. Appoints Fortune 500 Marketing Strategist and TikTok Growth Marketer Jonathan ...
RF Industries Reports 38% Sequential Sales Growth in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Expects ...
Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 30 Acre Outdoor Growth Operation Adjacent To Its Colorado Greenhouse ...
Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder
Golden Dawn Receives Drill Permit for Phoenix Property, Airborne Survey to Confirm Additional ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21JNC Resources Closes Definitive Agreement with RooGold in Escrow
Accesswire | Analysen
19.08.21JNC Resources Closes Definitive Agreement with Southern Precious Metals Ltd. and Provides Updates on Financing
Accesswire | Analysen