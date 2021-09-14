FOX News Channel’s Greg Gutfeld Kicks Off the Fall Season as Reigning King of Late Night

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Gutfeld! outpaced all late night programs on broadcast and cable television last week, during the first full week post-Labor Day, in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. This marks the second full week Gutfeld! has held a larger audience than all broadcast late night programs with original telecasts in Live+SD. From September 6th-12th, Gutfeld! averaged 2,026,000 viewers and 395,000 with A25-54, topping CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2,011,000 P2+; 392,000 A25-54), NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1,571,000 P2+; 569,000 A25-54) and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (1,331,000 P2+; 326,000 A25-54) in total viewers and also beating Colbert and Kimmel in the younger 25-54. This is the fourth straight week FNC’s Greg Gutfeld has been the most-watched host in all of late night television in total viewers.

Last week, Gutfeld! continued its cable news reign at 11 PM/ET, crushing MSNBC’s 11th Hour with Brian Williams (905,000 P2+; 114,000 A25-54) and CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight (517,000 P2+; 146,000 A25-54). In the younger 25-54 demo, Gutfeld! topped every single hour on MSNBC and CNN across the board for the week and was the seventh most-watched program in all of cable news, beating every CNN program in total viewership and the younger 25-54 demographic.