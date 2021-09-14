checkAd

FOX News Channel’s Greg Gutfeld Kicks Off the Fall Season as Reigning King of Late Night

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Gutfeld! outpaced all late night programs on broadcast and cable television last week, during the first full week post-Labor Day, in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. This marks the second full week Gutfeld! has held a larger audience than all broadcast late night programs with original telecasts in Live+SD. From September 6th-12th, Gutfeld! averaged 2,026,000 viewers and 395,000 with A25-54, topping CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2,011,000 P2+; 392,000 A25-54), NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1,571,000 P2+; 569,000 A25-54) and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (1,331,000 P2+; 326,000 A25-54) in total viewers and also beating Colbert and Kimmel in the younger 25-54. This is the fourth straight week FNC’s Greg Gutfeld has been the most-watched host in all of late night television in total viewers.

Last week, Gutfeld! continued its cable news reign at 11 PM/ET, crushing MSNBC’s 11th Hour with Brian Williams (905,000 P2+; 114,000 A25-54) and CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight (517,000 P2+; 146,000 A25-54). In the younger 25-54 demo, Gutfeld! topped every single hour on MSNBC and CNN across the board for the week and was the seventh most-watched program in all of cable news, beating every CNN program in total viewership and the younger 25-54 demographic.

Following the success of his Saturday program, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott launched Gutfeld! in April of this year with the goal of further solidifying Greg’s place among the late night television stars. Since the program’s debut on April 5th, Gutfeld! has increased the viewership of the 11 PM/ET timeslot by 29 percent in total viewers and 30 percent in the younger 25-54 demo while regularly beating all broadcast and late night television hosts in addition to dominating his cable news hour.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 19 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

