checkAd

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback Update of 18,941,550 Shares

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 19:45  |   |   |   

Buyback Program Results to DateWASHINGTON DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ("Quantum") is pleased to announce the progress of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback ProgramThe Company announced …

Buyback Program Results to Date

WASHINGTON DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ("Quantum") is pleased to announce the progress of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback Program

The Company announced previously that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company's $2.0 million stock repurchase or Stock Buyback ("Buyback") program that began July 22, 202, and was extended. As well, the Board increased the budgeted amount of the buyback not to exceed $3.0 million.

Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated "Quantum continues to execute on its goals and substantially lower its historic shares in circulation. The Company continues to see significant success in the Buyback Program. The Company is strengthening its balance sheet and is poised for more growth."

The Company has reduced the shares in circulation from last reported 48,491,485 to 29,549,935 shares. A 39% decrease. The share repurchase program is incremental in nature, during the term, and offers, or market purchases shall be approved by the Company CFO.

William Westbrook, CFO has also confirmed that the Company has continued the share repurchase, and that the repurchase will be paid primarily from cash on hand or from settlements. "The company's liquidity continues its steady growth, and the balance sheet of the Company as reported earlier continues to build strength through the success of its private placement, and order book.", stated Westbrook.

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) www.qegy.energy

About Quantum Energy Inc.

Quantum is an energy focused company with a project emphasis on rare earth refining, and property development in the United States and Canada. This includes the refining, processing and value-added manufacturing of rare earth elements, and other raw materials for the production of magnetic and associated energy related products.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, further milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For Company Contact:
D M Danzik
Investor Relations
Washington, DC
202-750-3822
danzik@qegy.energy

SOURCE: Quantum Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664090/Quantum-Energy-Inc-QEGY-Announces-Sh ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback Update of 18,941,550 Shares Buyback Program Results to DateWASHINGTON DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ("Quantum") is pleased to announce the progress of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback ProgramThe Company announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
ClickStream Corp. Appoints Fortune 500 Marketing Strategist and TikTok Growth Marketer Jonathan ...
RF Industries Reports 38% Sequential Sales Growth in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Expects ...
Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 30 Acre Outdoor Growth Operation Adjacent To Its Colorado Greenhouse ...
Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder
Golden Dawn Receives Drill Permit for Phoenix Property, Airborne Survey to Confirm Additional ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...