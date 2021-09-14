DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Bond Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84) 14.09.2021 / 19:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)

Berlin, 14 September 2021. Terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

The Issuer hereby gives notice pursuant to § 10 para. 1 sentence 2 of the Terms and Conditions of the occurrence of an Acquisition of Control (as defined in the Terms and Conditions).

On 23 August 2021, Vonovia SE published the offer document for a voluntary public tender offer to acquire all shares in the Issuer. Vonovia SE has, after waiving all closing conditions, acquired further shares in the Issuer in addition to the shares already held by it when publishing the offer document. Vonovia SE has informed the Issuer today that Vonovia SE now holds more than 30% of the shares and of the voting rights of the Issuer; an Acquisition of Control has occurred on 14 September 2021.

The Acquisition of Control Record Date is determined to be 14 October 2021.

Each Holder may terminate for redemption, at its option, all or part of its Bonds that have not previously been converted with a prior notice of not less than 10 days with effect as of the Acquisition of Control Record Date. In such case, the Issuer shall redeem the relevant Bonds on the Acquisition of Control Record Date at the Principal Amount plus any interest accrued up to, but excluding the Acquisition of Control Record Date. The termination right is to be exercised in accordance with § 10 para. (2) of the Terms and Conditions.