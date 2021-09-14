Beginning Oct. 1 , nonprofits can apply for Empower Makers Global Impact Challenge grants to advance and accelerate vocational skills training programs

Program aims to fuel the growth of trade careers as millions of jobs go unfilled, exacerbated by the pandemic

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today it is launching a 5-year, up to $25 million commitment to fund vocational skills training and reskilling programs in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Beginning Oct. 1, nonprofits around the globe can apply for grants as part of the "Empower Makers" Global Impact Challenge. The program is a critical component of Stanley Black & Decker's corporate social responsibility program that includes a goal to empower 10 million makers by the year 2030. The Impact Challenge is expected to skill and reskill up to 3 million makers over the next five years.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8842054-stanley-black-and-decker-empower-makers-global-impact-challenge-new-grants/

Due to a lack of skilled trade workers, there are 430,000 open construction jobs in the U.S. alone1, and 10 million unfilled manufacturing jobs globally2. The pandemic has exacerbated this problem with millions of workers displaced since early 2020. In addition, the shift to remote and hybrid learning significantly impacted career and technical education (CTE) schools and classes, which rely heavily on hands-on learning. Almost 60% of CTE administrators reported lower enrollment in their programs for 20213.

"Stanley Black & Decker is for the makers, the builders and the tradespeople, those out doing the hard work to create the world around us and build a better future for themselves, their families and their communities," said Stanley Black & Decker CEO, Jim Loree. "Over the last several decades, vocational schools and careers in the trades have been overshadowed, despite the excellent, well-paying jobs and career paths they offer. Our goal is to recognize and advance those organizations that are working to create the skilled workers and tradespeople of the future that our society needs. For those workers displaced by the pandemic, especially women, people of color and veterans, we want to encourage them to trade up to a career in the trades."