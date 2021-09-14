MJ Holdings Inc., Announces Upgraded Listing From OTC Pink Sheets to OTCQB

checkAd

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (“MJ Holdings” or the “Company”)(OTCQB: MJNE) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the OTC Markets Group to begin trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol “MJNE” at the market open on September 14, 2021.

“Trading on the OTCQB Market is a step forward for both the Company and stakeholders, giving us the comfort and confidence to meet our goals in 2021 and beyond," said Paris Balaouras, Founder and Chairman of MJ Holdings. “Our standing with the SEC and relationship with our stakeholders is of utmost importance. With their support, we expect to be able to continue making strides to advance the Company.”

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, including being current in their financing reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"The OTCQB listing is a fundamental component to our strategy to further acquaint U.S. stakeholders with MJ Holdings and our financial capabilities in cannabis ventures," said Roger Bloss, CEO of MJ Holdings. "Listing on the OTCQB enables us to enhance transparency for our shareholders and investors alike, providing us with a smooth transition as we expand our efforts to a global audience.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Roger Bloss
CEO
Contact: +1 (702) 879-4440
info@mjholdingsinc.com

About the OTCQB:

The OTCQB Venture Market is a premiere public financial market that provides public information concerning the analysis and value of securities for early development stage U.S. and international companies. OTCQB listed companies undergo annual verification and management certification processes and must be current in their financial reporting. With more compliance and quality standards, the companies listed on the OTCQB enhance the transparency of available information, granting investors significant visibility while conducting trading decisions.

About MJ Holdings:

MJ Holdings Inc. (MJ Holding) (OTCQB: MJNE) is a highly diversified, publicly-traded, cannabis holding company headquartered in the greater Las Vegas area. MJ Holdings currently provides cultivation management, licensing support, production management and asset and infrastructure development. For further information about MJ Holdings, visit the Company’s website at www.mjholdingsinc.com or by contacting us at +1 (702) 879-4440 or at info@mjholdingsinc.com.

Media Contact: Raquel Heras
Raquel@nisonco.com
315-235-9673





