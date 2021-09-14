checkAd

Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and Announces Indicative Price Range

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 20:23  |  64   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks S.A. (Paris:EXN) (“Exclusive Networks” or the "Company", ticker symbol EXN), a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies, announces today the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in view of the admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A).

Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Networks, said:

“Exclusive Networks is a global cyber security specialist, and has been at the forefront of disruptive innovation in cybersecurity and cloud technologies for nearly two decades. In that time, we have evolved from a small private company to a global cybersecurity specialist, with a 36% gross sales CAGR since 2013.

Our mission is to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future. We believe our proposed IPO on Euronext will help us to accelerate our proven growth strategy which is centred around four key tenets: driving growth with existing vendors; attracting new vendors and customers; expanding our services offering; and acquiring companies that fit our culture and DNA, and complement our geographical presence or capabilities.

Exclusive Networks is ideally placed to deliver on this vision and take advantage of current market opportunities. Cybersecurity is a highly attractive market, estimated to be worth €58bn in 2020 and growing at a 9% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The cyber ecosystem is getting more and more complex, the channel selling cyber products is fragmented, and technology is evolving very quickly to combat the growing sophistication in threats and cyber attacks. This creates demand for a cyber specialist like Exclusive Networks in the long-term, and we look forward to bringing even greater value to our vendors and partners in the future.”

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies, providing services to accelerate the sale of cybersecurity disruptive and digital infrastructure technologies on a global scale. Exclusive Networks helps cybersecurity vendors scale their businesses globally, and offering channel partners (such as value-added resellers, system integrators, telcos and managed service providers) expertise, disruptive technologies and services to fit the needs of their corporate customers. Exclusive Networks also works with several vendors offering solutions in specific sub-segments beyond cyber.

