New Ownership Announced for True REST Float Spa Fresno

Experienced Business Owners Passionate About Holistic Health Take Over Existing Float Spa

Experienced Business Owners Passionate About Holistic Health Take Over Existing Float Spa

FRESNO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / True REST Float Spa Fresno is announcing new ownership. Britney and Mike Easton began their journey to True REST ownership upon discovering the Fresno location next to their yoga studio a few years ago. Since being introduced to floating by the previous owners, the Eastons are excited to expand their business portfolio in the health and wellness industry with True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand. Britney and Mike are committed to providing the community with float therapy, alleviating stress, anxieties and worries for the ultimate form of rest and rejuvenation.

Falling in line with the couple's combined goal of offering healthier lifestyle opportunities, Britney and Mike are no strangers to the benefits of float therapy and have made a habit of floating, becoming more relaxed with a higher quality of life, including better sleep, less stress and more energy, especially in the wake of being parents to two children and small business owners.

True REST Float Spa Fresno will join the couple's two other business ventures that serve as a passionate pursuit of healthy lifestyles. From purchasing their yoga studio, Blue Moon Yoga, in 2013 and Mike leaving his firefighter career to focus on Juice Bar, a raw cold-pressed juice bar, in 2018, the couple are seasoned explorers of new avenues that broaden and strengthen their entrepreneurial goals and allow others to experience total body health and wellness.

"When we found out the owners, Kelly and Dave, were selling their franchise, we were immediately interested. Not only do we love floating, but the spa concept directly correlates with our current yoga and cold-pressed juice businesses; and we knew combining them would be a dream come true," said Britney Easton, the new owner of True REST Float Spa Fresno. "We believe in natural healing remedies and helping people live their best lives through floating, yoga, juicing and taking care of their bodies naturally. We couldn't be more excited to join forces and become part of the amazing True REST family."

