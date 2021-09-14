checkAd

PyroGenesis Announces $6 Million Torch Order with Another Major Iron Ore Pelletizer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 20:52  |  52   |   |   

Client expects next orders to be for 130 torches 

PyroGenesis Increases its NPV estimate per torch to $7MM

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, is pleased to announce today, further to its Q2 2021 press release dated August 16th (Outlook section), that it has received an order to supply four (4) high powered plasma torches together with ancillary equipment to a client (“Client B”), for approximately $6MM. This does not include continued after-sale services, which would be part of a separate services agreement. Client B is a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore, whose name will remain confidential for competitive reasons. Client B’s objective is to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) by replacing their fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma torches. Client B has advised PyroGenesis that, upon the successful implementation of the torches announced today, the subsequent orders are expected to be for approximately 130 plasma torches. Notwithstanding this, there is no guarantee that such orders will be placed. The schedule to implement these future orders remains to be determined.

Pelletization is the process in which iron ore is concentrated before shipment, thus significantly reducing the cost of transportation, and providing a required feedstock for blast furnaces. In conventional technologies, the process heat is provided by fuel oil or natural gas burners (both environmentally damaging). The combustion of fossil fuels in the burners results in the production of GHG, mainly CO2. Plasma torches, by contrast, utilize renewable electricity and offer an environmentally attractive alternative to fossil fuel burners. As previously disclosed, PyroGenesis has the process patent to replace fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ clean plasma torches in the iron ore pelletization industry, thereby reducing GHG emissions.

Seite 1 von 4


Eisenerz jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PyroGenesis Announces $6 Million Torch Order with Another Major Iron Ore Pelletizer Client expects next orders to be for 130 torches  PyroGenesis Increases its NPV estimate per torch to $7MM MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrMacarthur Minerals receives in-principle ASX advice on suitability to list Infinity Mining Limited
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21INFINITY MINING IPO SPIN-OUT UPDATE:  Tenement transfer to secure future iron ore extension strategy in the Pilbara for Macarthur
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Rio Tinto plc. : Boden gefunden?
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
30.08.21Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy Creates Web Resource - Explains Why Investors Should Be Interested in Canadian Manganese Deposits
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Investing in Manganese - Future-Friendly Mining Idea Explains Martin Kepman CEO of Manganese X Energy!
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Reich an Kupfer und Lithium: Angelt sich China Afghanistans Billionen-Schatz? – Asien-Experte Peer weiß mehr(2) 
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Interviews
19.08.21Vanadium One Iron Corp Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Port of Saguenay to Support Development of the Mont Sorcier Iron Project
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Belships ASA: Report 2nd quarter 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Sierra Metals veröffentlicht Aktualisierung der positiven Ergebnisse der vorläufigen Wirtschaftlichkeitsbeurteilung von 10.000 Tagestonnen, ergänzt um die Eisenerzproduktion der Bolivar-Mine in Mexiko
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results to Now Include Iron Ore Production at Its Bolivar Mine in Mexico
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten