PyroGenesis Announces $6 Million Torch Order with Another Major Iron Ore Pelletizer

Client expects next orders to be for 130 torches

PyroGenesis Increases its NPV estimate per torch to $7MM

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, is pleased to announce today, further to its Q2 2021 press release dated August 16th (Outlook section), that it has received an order to supply four (4) high powered plasma torches together with ancillary equipment to a client (“Client B”), for approximately $6MM. This does not include continued after-sale services, which would be part of a separate services agreement. Client B is a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore, whose name will remain confidential for competitive reasons. Client B’s objective is to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) by replacing their fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma torches. Client B has advised PyroGenesis that, upon the successful implementation of the torches announced today, the subsequent orders are expected to be for approximately 130 plasma torches. Notwithstanding this, there is no guarantee that such orders will be placed. The schedule to implement these future orders remains to be determined.

Pelletization is the process in which iron ore is concentrated before shipment, thus significantly reducing the cost of transportation, and providing a required feedstock for blast furnaces. In conventional technologies, the process heat is provided by fuel oil or natural gas burners (both environmentally damaging). The combustion of fossil fuels in the burners results in the production of GHG, mainly CO 2 . Plasma torches, by contrast, utilize renewable electricity and offer an environmentally attractive alternative to fossil fuel burners. As previously disclosed, PyroGenesis has the process patent to replace fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ clean plasma torches in the iron ore pelletization industry, thereby reducing GHG emissions.