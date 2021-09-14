checkAd

Ping Identity Names Jason Kees Chief Information Security Officer

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, appointed Jason Kees as the company’s new chief information security officer (CISO). He will spearhead Ping Identity’s security initiatives that support new services and offerings, while ensuring the security, safety and reliability of the company’s vast IT infrastructure.

Kees is a seasoned information security leader with a track record of enhancing cybersecurity strategies for large enterprises and managing best-in-class security teams. He is particularly accomplished in addressing customer security and cloud infrastructure needs as companies progress through their digital transformations.

“Jason brings an enormous talent and skill set for managing all of Ping Identity’s security operations, compliance and product security functions,” said Andre Durand, founder and CEO, Ping Identity. “His leadership comes at a pivotal time in the security industry as it transitions to a new paradigm towards identity-centric network security strategies.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the security domain, Kees most recently served as vice president and chief information security officer at Groupon, where he built the enterprise security organization from the ground up. Additionally, Jason had oversight for the popular online marketplace’s IT and engineering operations teams of several hundred people.

Additionally, Kees served as director of information security at CBS Interactive, where he owned the information security strategy, security compliance and incident response programs. Kees began his career as a network security leader for McAfee, which ultimately advanced into senior manager roles at Siebel and Oracle.

“Joining the leading provider of enterprise identity security is both an honor and adventure as businesses seek better ways to enable secure, extraordinary digital experiences for customers and their workforce,” said Kees. “No company is better positioned to provide the critical identity services that can work in any cloud, hybrid or on-premise environment.”

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

