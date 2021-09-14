Hemp, Inc. Acquires Leading Manufacturer of Hemp Products

Ferris was founded and began operations in 2005 and has been the manufacturer of the King of Hemp smokable product line for Hemp Inc. With consistent stellar health department ratings and innovative manufacturing processes that increase quality while decreasing loss, Ferris is a highly respected manufacturer. The ownership of Ferris has agreed to allow their management team to stay on for at least one year, assuring a smooth transition to the management team at Hemp Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that it has acquired a significant manufacturer and co-packer, Ferris Holding Inc. (“Ferris”), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hemp Inc.’s all stock acquisition of Ferris will provide cost savings and increased revenue of products developed, manufactured and co-packed by Ferris. As a leading co-packer and manufacturer, Ferris will expand Hemp Inc.’s launching of new products in the hemp market that can be distributed and sold worldwide by Hemp Inc.

Jim Hancock, President of Hemp Inc., stated, “We are very fortunate to have spent several years working with the management team at Ferris in Las Vegas, NV, in providing the best quality products in the Hemp market. Our acquisition of Ferris will give Hemp Inc., an advantage of launching new products that will expand our products and bring new customers and distributors worldwide. We also now will experience significant cost savings to Hemp Inc. by having control of our manufacturer and co-packer.”

King of Hemp Gummies are now in stock at retailers online. These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.