Calliditas Says FDA Extends PDUFA Goal Date for Nefecon to Dec. 15 Autor: PLX AI | 14.09.2021, 21:12 | 31 | 0 | 0 14.09.2021, 21:12 | (PLX AI) – Calliditas says U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval for Nefecon to December 15, 2021.In March Calliditas filed for FDA approval using the … (PLX AI) – Calliditas says U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval for Nefecon to December 15, 2021.In March Calliditas filed for FDA approval using the … (PLX AI) – Calliditas says U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval for Nefecon to December 15, 2021.

In March Calliditas filed for FDA approval using the Accelerated Approval Program, based on the proteinuria endpoint as previously discussed with the Agency, reflecting data from the 200 patients in Part A of the NefIgArd trial

In its review of the NDA, the FDA has requested further analyses of the NeflgArd trial data which the company has provided to the FDA

The Agency has classified these analyses as a major amendment to the NDA



Wertpapier

Calliditas Therapeutics Aktie





