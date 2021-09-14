checkAd

DFDS INTEGRATION OF HSF LOGISTICS GROUP STARTS AFTER CLOSING TODAY COMPLETED

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 29/2021
 


  • Majority of integration expected to be completed within a year
  • Payment moved forward to speed up integration
  • Annual synergy target of around DKK 75m to be reached by end of 2023
  • Revenue of Logistics Division set to exceed DKK 8bn with EBITDA of around DKK 900m (before synergies)  
  • Logistics Division reorganised in two business units

DFDS has today completed the acquisition of the HSF Logistics Group. The company is one of Europe’s leading cold chain logistics providers to meat producers and other food producers that operate temperature-controlled supply chains.

HSF Logistics Group has around 1,800 employees with annual revenue of approximately DKK 2.8bn and EBITDA of DKK 385m.

“I am very pleased to welcome all HSF employees to the DFDS Group. Our customer offering to a wide range of food producers is now enhanced significantly. Our dialogue since agreeing to join forces in January, has confirmed this is a great match”, says Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.

The acquisition of HSF Logistics Group is aligned with DFDS’ Win23 strategy of growing solutions to select industries. The acquisition significantly strengthens DFDS’ cold chain activities and the offering to cold chain logistics customers.

On a full-year basis, the expected combined pro forma revenue of the DFDS Group is around DKK 19bn generated by around 10,000 employees.

Management
Martin Gade Gregersen, currently CEO of HSF Logistics Group, is appointed Head of Cold Chain in DFDS, reporting to Niklas Andersson, EVP & Head of Logistics Division. In view of the importance and growth opportunities of Cold Chain, Martin Gade Gregersen is also appointed member of DFDS’ Executive Management Team (EMT).

Transaction structure and financing
The enterprise value of the transaction is DKK 2.5bn. The EV/EBITDA transaction multiple is 6.5x.
    
The equity value of the transaction is DKK 1.82bn of which DKK 0.93bn was paid today. Payment of the remaining amount is set for 6 October 2021. Net interest-bearing debt of around DKK 0.76bn was taken over as part of the transaction.
As part of the closing, shares held by minority interests have been acquired for a total payment of DKK 58m.

It was previously expected to pay the transaction price over a period of three years. Payment has been forwarded to speed up integration. It also reflects DFDS’ improved financial strength.

