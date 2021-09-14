checkAd

Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - “Webinars for Living”

Autor: Accesswire
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Whitechapel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC), announced it is preparing the first of a series of webinars which will cover subjects as wide ranging as;

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Whitechapel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC), announced it is preparing the first of a series of webinars which will cover subjects as wide ranging as; 

  • "The benefits of Superfoods - An introduction to Queen Garnet Plum"
  • "Pain Relief from Sea Moss - Introducing BioSea Health"
  • "An Introduction to Sustainable Health - An organic lifestyle".

The webinars will be broadcast live and then made available via the Whitechapel website for those that were not able to see the live version. The webinars will feature subject matter experts from the Medical, Scientific research and Hi-tech communities.

Whitechapel CEO Chris Haigh added: "The reach of the Internet is so powerful, harnessed as a learning tool. Whitechapel's goal in producing these events is to add a realistic level of knowledge to reinforce a lifestyle that our products can help maintain."

The first in the series is expected to be "The Benefits of Superfoods - An introduction to Queen Garnet Plum," going out live this fall.

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) and Whitechapel Holdings (WCH)

WCH has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging organic health and wellness industry. 

