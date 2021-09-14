Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Minalytix

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Seequent business unit has acquired Canadian software company Minalytix, the developer of MX Deposit. The acquisition extends Seequent’s cloud capabilities and solutions for mining, including greenfield exploration, resource development, and mining production. Prior to the transaction, Seequent held a minority shareholding in Minalytix, and its partnership included exclusive global rights to sell MX Deposit.

Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Imago solutions with MX Deposit, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders. For example, users can easily pull data captured in MX Deposit into Target to generate sections or Leapfrog Geo for 3D modeling and analysis of drill hole data. Teams can collaborate on models with Seequent Central and share with stakeholders using Leapfrog Viewer. (Photo: Business Wire)

MX Deposit simplifies and controls how drill hole and other field data is collected, managed, and shared throughout the lifecycle of a deposit. Mining exploration teams can configure the solution for various activities, including diamond and percussive drilling, grade control, underground face sampling, metallurgical sampling, stockpile sampling, and sampling mill circuits. MX Deposit closes gaps in a project’s data collection, streamlines workflow, reduces errors, and provides an audit trail to improve data confidence and act as a single source of truth for project data. MX Deposit is easy to use and configure and works anywhere online and offline, delivering valuable insights across all mining projects. Real-time collaboration is enabled with live project data.

Mining companies use MX Deposit, in conjunction with other geophysics and geology data management and modeling tools, to find, develop, and manage world-class deposits, and to enable teams to manage risk and make better, more profitable decisions. Data can be easily integrated into MX Deposit in order to provide context that delivers more knowledge and better decision making. Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Imago solutions with MX Deposit, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders. MX Deposit unlocks value from drilling, one of the largest investments for any mining and exploration company, with enduring high-quality data.