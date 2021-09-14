checkAd

Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Minalytix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 22:01  |  37   |   |   

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Seequent business unit has acquired Canadian software company Minalytix, the developer of MX Deposit. The acquisition extends Seequent’s cloud capabilities and solutions for mining, including greenfield exploration, resource development, and mining production. Prior to the transaction, Seequent held a minority shareholding in Minalytix, and its partnership included exclusive global rights to sell MX Deposit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006105/en/

Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Imago solutions with MX Deposit, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders. For example, users can easily pull data captured in MX Deposit into Target to generate sections or Leapfrog Geo for 3D modeling and analysis of drill hole data. Teams can collaborate on models with Seequent Central and share with stakeholders using Leapfrog Viewer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Imago solutions with MX Deposit, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders. For example, users can easily pull data captured in MX Deposit into Target to generate sections or Leapfrog Geo for 3D modeling and analysis of drill hole data. Teams can collaborate on models with Seequent Central and share with stakeholders using Leapfrog Viewer. (Photo: Business Wire)

MX Deposit simplifies and controls how drill hole and other field data is collected, managed, and shared throughout the lifecycle of a deposit. Mining exploration teams can configure the solution for various activities, including diamond and percussive drilling, grade control, underground face sampling, metallurgical sampling, stockpile sampling, and sampling mill circuits. MX Deposit closes gaps in a project’s data collection, streamlines workflow, reduces errors, and provides an audit trail to improve data confidence and act as a single source of truth for project data. MX Deposit is easy to use and configure and works anywhere online and offline, delivering valuable insights across all mining projects. Real-time collaboration is enabled with live project data.

Mining companies use MX Deposit, in conjunction with other geophysics and geology data management and modeling tools, to find, develop, and manage world-class deposits, and to enable teams to manage risk and make better, more profitable decisions. Data can be easily integrated into MX Deposit in order to provide context that delivers more knowledge and better decision making. Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Imago solutions with MX Deposit, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders. MX Deposit unlocks value from drilling, one of the largest investments for any mining and exploration company, with enduring high-quality data.

Seite 1 von 3
Bentley Systems Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Minalytix Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Seequent business unit has acquired Canadian software company Minalytix, the developer of MX Deposit. The acquisition extends …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in the Normandy ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten