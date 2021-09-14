checkAd

Smart Sand, Inc. Appoints Rick Shearer as President-Industrial Products

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc., a leading provider of sand, wellsite technology, and logistics solutions to the energy industry, (NASDAQ: SND) announced today that industry veteran Richard J. “Rick” Shearer will join the company as President – Industrial Products at the end of September. In this new position, Shearer will be part of Smart Sand’s Management Team and will lead the company’s expansion into new markets for high-quality industrial products.

Shearer has held multiple executive leadership positions, most recently with Emerge Energy Services LP, as Chief Executive Officer from 2012 until 2020.   Before that, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Silica Sands and of Black Bull Resources. He was also President and COO of U.S. Silica.

Shearer noted, “I am pleased to join the Smart Sand team, which has prudently managed the cyclicality and volatility of the energy markets over the last number of years. The company is currently a leader in delivering northern white sand, rail logistics support, and wellsite solutions to the energy markets, and I am excited to help the company diversify its offerings to other industrial enterprises.”

Charles Young, Smart Sand’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are committed to diversifying and expanding our business into new markets and new products.  We believe Rick’s experience and knowledge of industrial materials will be invaluable to Smart Sand to broaden our business offerings and to attract new customers.”

About Smart Sand:

We are a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminal and our SmartSystemTM wellsite proppant storage capabilities. We provide our products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. We own and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Josh Jayne
Phone: (281) 231-2660
Email: jjayne@smartsand.com

Lee Beckelman
Phone: (281) 231-2660
E-mail: lbeckelman@smartsand.com





