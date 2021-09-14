Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avalo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Avalo intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock sold in the proposed offering of up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock will be offered by Avalo. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.