Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avalo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that
discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it
intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Avalo intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock
sold in the proposed offering of up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock will be offered by Avalo. The offering is subject to market and other
conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
Avalo intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
This offering by Avalo is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254000), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 8, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on March 19, 2021, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC, and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Jefferies LLC at 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by calling (877) 547-6340; and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098 or by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.
