AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and other commercial aviation products

“We are excited to partner with AAR as our new aftermarket partner for our commercial aviation business,” said Kristian Norheim, Arkwin Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We are confident that Arkwin’s realignment of aftermarket support capabilities using AAR will allow Arkwin to more effectively support our global customer base.”

Wood Dale, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries. The agreement covers Arkwin’s broad line of engine actuation and commercial aviation products for the commercial aviation aftermarket and is effective as of October 1, 2021.

“We are thrilled to add Arkwin’s products to our portfolio and look forward to working with its team to provide market intelligence and grow its footprint,” said Eric Young, AAR Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions. “This agreement provides meaningful growth to AAR’s OEM Solutions business and the CFM56, CF34, and CF6 products complement our existing engine offering.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Arkwin

Arkwin Industries designs, tests, manufactures, and supports precision hydraulic and fuel system components for civil and military fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, spacecraft, turbine engines, and other special applications. We have grown from a start-up company in 1951 in rural Kansas to a modern, multi-faceted organization headquartered in Westbury, NY, just outside New York City. Our reputation for quality and reliability, as well as our location, allow us to attract some of the best engineering, technical, and manufacturing talent available. Additional information can be found at www.arkwin.com.

