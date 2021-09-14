checkAd

Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System

Government agencies trust Calian to provide high-quality healthcare services

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd., (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, was selected by the Government of Nunavut to provide telehealth services as part of the government's long-term pandemic preparedness strategy.

Calian is an experienced provider of telehealth and virtual care services, with solutions tailored to a customer's unique needs. On behalf of the Government of Nunavut, Calian manages a well-defined virtual COVID-19 program as an integral part of the pandemic response across the territory of Nunavut.

Since the start of the pandemic, government agencies have tapped Calian to provide healthcare solutions and services. The Government of Ontario chose Calian to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in 31 fly-in northern locations to Indigenous community members and residents of First Nations' elder care homes. Indigenous Services Canada selected Calian to provide COVID-19 screening and paramedic services to keep Indigenous communities safe.

"As a Canadian company, Calian is proud to support the Government of Nunavut with a sustainable pandemic response system," says Gordon McDonald, President, Calian Health. "From mobile pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics, to telehealth, to virtual care, Calian is counted on to deliver innovative solutions."

While this is not a material announcement, it represents a strategic focus on customer diversification, one of our four growth pillars. The three-year contract with the Government of Nunavut is valued at approximately CDN$3 million, with two years of renewal options.

About Calian Health

Calian Health is one of Canada's largest national health services organizations with over 20 years of experience in the management of health care professionals and health programs, as well as the operation and management of primary care and occupational health clinics. With a network of over 2,400 health care professionals, Calian supports over six million patient visits per year at over 180 clinic locations across Canada.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

