DFDS Raises FY Investment Outlook After HSF Logistics Acquisition

Autor: PLX AI
14.09.2021, 21:59  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – DFDS investment outlook for 2021 is increased from DKK 2.8 billion to DKK 3.5 billion.The faster payment of the transaction price increases the outlook by DKK 0.9 billion, while the outlook is lowered DKK 0.2 billion by a general …

  • (PLX AI) – DFDS investment outlook for 2021 is increased from DKK 2.8 billion to DKK 3.5 billion.
  • The faster payment of the transaction price increases the outlook by DKK 0.9 billion, while the outlook is lowered DKK 0.2 billion by a general reduction in expected investments, the company said
  • HSF Logistics Group has around 1,800 employees with annual revenue of approximately DKK 2.8 billion and EBITDA of DKK 385 million
  • Annual synergy target of around DKK 75 million to be reached by end of 2023
Wertpapier


