Encore Wire Presenting at D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bret J. Eckert, will be presenting at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Wednesday, September 22nd at 11:00 am EDT.

Daniel L. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “We are pleased to be presenting at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference. The Davidson conferences draw hundreds of institutional investors from across the country. We have presented at their conferences in the past and look forward to meeting virtually with numerous investors at this conference.”