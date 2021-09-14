Clover Health Investments, Corp. Announces the Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV), ("Clover Health" or the "Company"), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, today announced the results of the completed redemption of all of its outstanding warrants (the "Public Warrants") to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated April 21, 2020, by and between the Company (f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III) and Continental Transfer & Trust Company (the "Warrant Agent"), as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agreement"), as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO"), and all of the Company's outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the "Private Warrants and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants").



On July 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release stating that it would redeem all of its outstanding Warrants that remained outstanding on the redemption date for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant. On August 25, 2021, the Company announced that it was extending the period during which the holders of the Public Warrants could exercise such warrants to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on September 9, 2021.