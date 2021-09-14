checkAd

Bannix Acquisition Corp. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Upsized $60 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 22:05  |  58   |   |   

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bannix Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation and led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Subash Menon, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,900,000 units, including 900,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $69,000,000 before deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses. The units began trading on September 10, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BNIXU.” The units consist of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant which will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share and one right which will entitle the holder to receive 1/10 of one share of common stock. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, the warrants and rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “BNIX,” “BNIXW” and BNIXR respectively.

I-Bankers Securities, Inc. was the sole underwriter for the offering. 

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from I-Bankers Securities, Inc., 1208 Shady LN N, Keller, Texas 76248, Attn: Operations, telephone: (214) 687-0020 or by email at operations@ibsgroup.net, or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bannix Acquisition Corp.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Bannix Acquisition Corp., including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Bannix Acquisition Corp.’s registration statement and final prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Bannix Acquisition Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Bannix Acquisition Corp.
Subash Menon
Founder, Chief Executive Officer
(908) 368-8411





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bannix Acquisition Corp. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Upsized $60 Million Initial Public Offering WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bannix Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation and led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Subash Menon, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...