Endeavor to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, today announced that CEO Ariel Emanuel will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of Endeavor's investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.