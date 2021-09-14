checkAd

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the World’s Most Immersive Observatory Experience, Launches Ticket Sales Today for October 21 Opening

Euphoric, Multisensory Experience Transcendence The First Chapter of Air Designed by Kenzo Digital -- Revealed

New Video of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s Outdoor Glass Elevators Soaring to Tallest Exterior Vantage Point in Midtown 

Visit www.summitov.com to Purchase Tickets and be the First to Experience SUMMIT One Vanderbilt 

See images of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt here 

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) launches ticket sales today for SUMMIT One Vanderbilt and reveals the first chapter of Air, a story-driven, immersive experience within SUMMIT One Vanderbilt and designed by Kenzo Digital. Mixing transparency and reflectivity, Transcendence creates the illusion of boundless space, faceting the world into infinite universe without fixed form or limit. Every moment in Transcendence offers a tantalizing and singular experience, unique to that moment in time.

AIR
Air is a walk-through art experience and story of both literal and figurative reflection. Each step along the journey of Air rearranges what visitors see with incredible complexity and scale, as if in defiance of physics. It is an immersion in nature in the heart of Manhattan, likened to a Central Park in the sky. With its unique vantage point, Air brings the outside environment into the space and then magnifies it infinitely.

“In addition to its remarkable materiality, Air is a living, breathing entity, expressed through its multisensory use of sound, lighting and production design. It’s a story that evolves with each successive space, bringing visitors deeper and deeper into the experience until finally, they become part of it. Though Air is deeply personal, the experience reveals a shared consciousness, inviting visitors of any age to revel in collective wonder,” says Kenzo Digital, Artist and CEO, Kenzo Digital Immersive. “Through its boundless juxtapositions of form, Air compels you to live in the present moment: calm, aware and free.”

ASCENT, LEVITATION, APRÈS and the SUMMIT TERRACE
The observatory at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt provides much more than just spectacular views. In addition to Air, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt features thrill experiences, world-class food and beverage and an outdoor terrace with the highest urban alpine meadow in the Western hemisphere. Thrill seekers can enjoy 2 options to test their mettle. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s LEVITATION sky boxes allow guests to step out from the envelope of the building and stand on transparent glass 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue, with the hustle and bustle of city streets directly beneath them. For the extreme thrill seeker, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s ASCENT, an all-glass elevator with a transparent glass floor, will take guests from the terrace level up the side of the building, to over 1,200 feet (364 meters), nesting at the highest viewing point in midtown Manhattan. The final stops on the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt journey are APRÈS and the SUMMIT TERRACE. APRÈS is SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s sky-high lounge and café featuring bespoke light fare and an innovative cocktail program curated by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events. APRÈS’s offerings can be enjoyed inside the Nordic themed lounge and café designed by Snøhetta or outside on the SUMMIT TERRACE. The SUMMIT TERRACE wraps around the south and west sides of One Vanderbilt and is the perfect open air viewing spot to take in the incredible views for up to 80 miles while toasting your experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

