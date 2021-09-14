checkAd

New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Preferred Stock

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) announced that it priced an opportunistic underwritten public offering of 17,000,000 shares of its 7% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $425 million, before deducting underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to apply to list the Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NRZ PR D.” The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 2,550,000 shares of the Preferred Stock.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investments and general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, BTIG, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1585 Broadway, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10036, email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 100179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, Tel. 212-834-4533; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: DCM Transaction Management, Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, email: rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by calling toll-free at 1-800-645-3751; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10019, by e-mail at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com, by fax at 212-581-1592, or by calling 1-800-966-1559; BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY, 10022, by email at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or email: prospectus@citi.com ; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com.

