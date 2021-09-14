IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) (“IronNet”), a leading provider of solutions transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. The financial and operating results included in this release are for the IronNet business prior to the closing of the business combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (“LGL”), which occurred on August 26, 2021.

William Welch, co-CEO of IronNet, commented, “We are on target with our first half guidance and are encouraged to begin our journey as a public company this month following the recent completion of our business combination with LGL. New customer momentum so far in the second half of our fiscal year is strong and already includes an authorization to proceed with the first installment of a deployment in a significant defense industrial base customer group.”