IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) (“IronNet”), a leading provider of solutions transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. The financial and operating results included in this release are for the IronNet business prior to the closing of the business combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (“LGL”), which occurred on August 26, 2021.

William Welch, co-CEO of IronNet, commented, “We are on target with our first half guidance and are encouraged to begin our journey as a public company this month following the recent completion of our business combination with LGL. New customer momentum so far in the second half of our fiscal year is strong and already includes an authorization to proceed with the first installment of a deployment in a significant defense industrial base customer group.”

GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, Founder and co-CEO of IronNet, added: “The explosive increase in adversary activity that we are seeing spanning industries and geographies is unprecedented, and IronNet’s Collective Defense technology gives organizations the platform for real time exchange of cyber event information and online collaboration for a radically improved defense. In enabling much needed collaboration between the public and private sector, IronNet supports the faster identification of, protection against, and response to malicious cyber assaults that threaten the security and privacy of companies, sectors and nations.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Operating Highlights

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $24.1 million compared to $19.5 million at the end of the same quarter last year
  • Dollar-based average contract length: 2.8 years compared to 3.2 years at the end of the same quarter last year
  • Customer Count: 51 compared to 22 at the end of the same quarter last year

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: $6.1 million compared to $7.9 million in the same quarter last year
    • Subscription revenue grew to $5.8 million from $5.3 million in the same quarter last year
  • Operating loss: $17.0 million compared to $14.2 million in the same quarter last year
  • Net loss: $17.2 million compared to $14.3 million in the same quarter last year
  • Calculated billings (non-GAAP): $3.5 million compared to $7.4 million at the end of the same quarter last year
  • Cash and cash equivalents: $14.1 million at end of quarter
    • Excludes net proceeds from the business combination, after redemptions and estimated expenses, of approximately $109 million
  • Weighted average diluted shares outstanding: 103,395,486 on a pro forma basis giving effect to the close of the business combination
    • 1,078,125 additional shares will be added to shares outstanding in the fiscal third quarter 2022 as a result of the achievement of the earnout triggering event under the terms of the merger agreement

Recent Business Highlights

