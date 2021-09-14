Capital Senior Living Announces August 2021 Occupancy

Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its August 2021 occupancy.

Capital Senior Living August 2021 Occupancy (Photo: Business Wire)

August marks the sixth month of consecutive growth for the Company with occupancy at 81.2%, an increase of 590 basis points from the pandemic low average monthly occupancy of 75.3% in February of 2021.

Several factors continue to contribute to increased occupancy:

Nearly all residents are fully vaccinated, coupled with open visitation and communal activities at all communities

Increased virtual and in-person engagement with local referral partners to help identify appropriate resident candidates

Strong leading indicators such as leads, tours and overall sales activities

The continued implementation of differentiated resident-centric programs, such as the Magnolia Trails memory care program

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

