checkAd

Capital Senior Living Announces August 2021 Occupancy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 22:15  |  24   |   |   

Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its August 2021 occupancy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006141/en/

Capital Senior Living August 2021 Occupancy (Photo: Business Wire)

Capital Senior Living August 2021 Occupancy (Photo: Business Wire)

August marks the sixth month of consecutive growth for the Company with occupancy at 81.2%, an increase of 590 basis points from the pandemic low average monthly occupancy of 75.3% in February of 2021.

Several factors continue to contribute to increased occupancy:

  • Nearly all residents are fully vaccinated, coupled with open visitation and communal activities at all communities
  • Increased virtual and in-person engagement with local referral partners to help identify appropriate resident candidates
  • Strong leading indicators such as leads, tours and overall sales activities
  • The continued implementation of differentiated resident-centric programs, such as the Magnolia Trails memory care program

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Senior Living Announces August 2021 Occupancy Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its August 2021 occupancy. This press release features multimedia. View the full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in the Normandy ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21 Ortelius Sends Letter to Fellow Stockholders Regarding Alternatives to Capital Senior Living’s Proposed Transactions with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Capital Senior Living Announces Commencement of Rights Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Capital Senior Living Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Issues Letter to Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Capital Senior Living Announces Key Dates for Rights Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Ortelius Issues Open Letter to Stockholders of Capital Senior Living Corporation Regarding Upcoming Special Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Capital Senior Living Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Ortelius Files Preliminary Proxy Statement to Solicit Votes in Opposition to Capital Senior Living Corporation’s Highly-Dilutive Transactions With Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Revision
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten