California Water Service Begins Delivering Recycled Water for Tesoro Viejo Master Mutual Water Company and Community Needs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of their mutual commitment to being responsible stewards of the environment and Earth’s most precious natural resource, California Water Service (Cal Water) has begun providing recycled water for Tesoro Viejo Master Mutual Water Company’s (Tesoro Viejo) customer and community needs.

Cal Water operates and maintains Tesoro Viejo’s water, wastewater, recycled water, and agricultural water systems, and oversees the installation of capital improvements to expand the utility systems. With operations commencing, recycled water will be used for community landscaping and agricultural irrigation.

Cal Water is currently providing 40,000 gallons of recycled water per day. As more homes become occupied and buildout of the development reaches completion, the volume of recycled water will increase.

“We are pleased to begin recycled water operations in partnership with Tesoro Viejo Master Mutual Water Company for the community,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “This is an important step to ensuring local water supplies remain reliable, both now and for decades to come, and particularly as our state sees more frequent and prolonged droughts.”

“Tesoro Viejo is committed to sustainability and water conservation,” said Brent McCaffrey, President of Tesoro Viejo Development. “Our water conservation efforts help to preserve and protect this important natural resource, while servicing the water needs of the community for today and in the future.”

About California Water Service        
California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

About Tesoro Viejo
Tesoro Viejo is an award-winning, 1,600-acre master-planned community located in southeastern Madera County. The community is on its way to becoming a vibrant hub with a walkable town center, Madera County Fire Station and Sheriff substation, schools, resort-style community clubhouse, and about 400 acres of permanently preserved natural open space, parks, recreational areas, and miles of trails. When complete, the community will feature nine residential villages with up to 5,190 homes offering a variety of housing choices to fit all lifestyles and family needs. The community has been recognized for its innovative design and sustainable living. For more information, visit www.tesoroviejo.com.

