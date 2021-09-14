Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to participate at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 12:25 PM ET on September 23, 2021.



You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.