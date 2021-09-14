Coeur to Present at Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. (“Renmark”) on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

Registration is available through the following link: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roads .... Please note, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay will be made available the week of September 20, 2021 on Renmark’s website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

