Hanger to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate virtually in presentations and meetings with institutional investors at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 14-15, 2021.

Hanger management will participate in an investor presentation scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time. Investors may access a copy of the presentation, live conference presentation and replay of the webcast on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.hanger.com.