First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Board Approval of Early Liquidation and Waiver of the Management Fee

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: FIV) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has approved the liquidation and termination of the Fund on December 15, 2021 (the “Termination Date”). The governing documents of the Fund provide that the Fund will terminate on or prior to February 1, 2022. In accordance with its early termination, the Fund’s common shares of beneficial interest (the “Common Shares”) are expected to cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange on or about December 9, 2021 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on or about December 10, 2021. The Fund anticipates making its final liquidating distribution on or about the Termination Date to holders of the Fund’s Common Shares of record on December 13, 2021. Shareholder approval is not required for the Fund’s early termination.

The Fund has investment objectives to seek a high level of current income and to return $9.85 per Common Share to holders of the Common Shares at termination. The Fund has entered its wind-up period in anticipation of its termination and, accordingly, may deviate from its investment objectives and policies. As the Fund approaches the Termination Date, Fund managers will continue to reduce and eliminate its leverage and to transition the Fund’s portfolio from non‑investment grade senior loans to high quality, short-term instruments or cash and cash equivalents. In light of the foregoing and current market conditions, the Fund anticipates the income earned by its portfolio investments will be reduced and, as such, the Fund and First Trust Advisors L.P., the investment advisor of the Fund (“FTA”), have entered into, and the Board has approved, an agreement whereby FTA has agreed to waive the management fee payable by the Fund for the period beginning September 1, 2021 through the Termination Date.