checkAd

Papa John’s International, Inc. Successfully Completes Senior Notes Offering and Refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility, Further Strengthening and Aligning Capital Structure With Strong Growth Outlook and Cash-Generating Potential

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced today that it has successfully completed its previously announced senior notes offering and the refinancing of its revolving credit facility, providing the Company with enhanced financial flexibility and additional liquidity. The transaction marks another significant step toward strengthening and aligning Papa John’s balance sheet and capital allocation priorities with its improving growth outlook and cash-generation potential.

The Company closed its previously announced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes are guaranteed by each of Papa John’s domestic restricted subsidiaries that are guarantors or borrowers under its Amended Credit Agreement (as defined below).

Concurrently with the closing of the offering of the Notes, Papa John’s amended and restated its existing credit agreement (the “Amended Credit Agreement”) with JPMorgan Chase Bank, Inc., as administrative agent, and the other lenders party thereto. Pursuant to the Amended Credit Agreement, Papa John’s revolving credit facility has been increased to an aggregate principal amount of $600 million and the maturity has been extended for an additional five-year term.

The net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under the amended revolving credit facility, were used to repay outstanding borrowings under the Company’s existing revolving credit facility and term loan facility and to pay all related fees and expenses.

“As Papa John’s has transformed itself into an innovation-driven, growth brand, we have also made progress aligning our balance sheet and capital allocation priorities to support and accelerate our positive outlook,” said Ann Gugino, Papa John’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are committed to a balanced approach, having significantly increased growth investments and capital returns to shareholders over the past year, as well as simplifying our balance sheet. This refinancing locks in attractive interest rates for the long term, while maintaining an efficient cost of capital.”

Seite 1 von 2
Papa John's International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Papa John’s International, Inc. Successfully Completes Senior Notes Offering and Refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility, Further Strengthening and Aligning Capital Structure With Strong Growth Outlook and Cash-Generating Potential Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced today that it has successfully completed its previously announced senior notes offering and the refinancing of its revolving credit facility, providing the Company with enhanced financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in the Normandy ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Papa John’s International, Inc. Announces Proposed $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Papa John’s Announces the Return of its Pizza with Purpose – the Shaq-a-Roni
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten