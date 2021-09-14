Travere Therapeutics Appoints Ruth Williams-Brinkley to its Board of Directors

Ms. Williams-Brinkley brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience in healthcare to the Travere Board

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced the appointment of Ruth Williams-Brinkley to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Williams-Brinkley brings to Travere more than 35 years of executive leadership in care delivery and health plan operations.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Ruth to Travere,” said Gary Lyons, chairman of the Travere Therapeutics Board of Directors. “She is a distinguished leader with extensive experience in the delivery of care and is an actively engaged and admired community leader. As we look to future potential commercial launches from our pipeline, Ruth’s insights will be instrumental in achieving our goal of enabling broad access to our innovative therapies.”