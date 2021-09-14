Lydall Announces September 14, 2021 Special Meeting Results

At the special meeting, Lydall shareholders approved the transactions contemplated by that certain Merger Agreement dated June 21, 2021 by and among Lydall, Inc., Unifrax Holding Co., Outback Merger Sub, Inc., and Unifrax I, LLC. Holders of approximately 77.5% of Lydall common stock voted to approve the merger.

MANCHESTER, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL, “Lydall” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of specialty filtration and advanced materials solutions, announced today the results of the special shareholder meeting held earlier today.

A total of 14,021,456 common shares of the 18,037,202 common shares issued and outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 77.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date of August 9, 2021.

The final voting results of the proposals submitted to a vote of the stockholders at the special meeting are as follows:

Proposal 1 - The Merger Proposal: To approve and adopt the Merger Agreement (the “Merger Proposal”), dated June 21, 2021.

For Against Abstain Total 13,972,617 29,332 19,507 14,021,456

Proposal 2 - The Merger Compensation Proposal: To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, certain compensation that will or may be paid by Lydall to its named executive officers that is based on or otherwise relates to the Merger.

For Against Abstain Total 13,049,299 444,929 527,228 14,021,456

Proposal 3 - The Adjournment Proposal: To approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting, including if necessary, to solicit additional proxies in favor of Proposal 1, the Merger Proposal, if there are not sufficient votes at the time of such adjournment to approve the Merger Proposal. Although Proposal 3 was approved, the adjournment of the Special Meeting was not necessary because Lydall’s stockholders approved Proposal 1.