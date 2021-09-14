Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

The webcast can be accessed under “ Events & Presentations ” in the Investors section of the Checkmate website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Checkmate website for approximately 90 days after the event.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced that Barry Labinger, CEO, will present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30 from 10:40-11:10am ET. Checkmate will also host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ product candidate, vidutolimod (CMP-001), is an advanced generation Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, delivered as a biologic virus-like particle utilizing a CpG-A oligodeoxynucleotide as a key component, designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.

