Skillsoft Raises Full Year Guidance and Reports Strong Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

“We are pleased with Skillsoft’s strong performance during our initial quarter as a public company,” said Jeffrey R. Tarr, Skillsoft’s Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered double-digit bookings growth, won multiple new blue-chip customers, and acquired fast-growing digital coaching platform Pluma, enabling us to offer an on-demand, executive-quality leadership development solution to our customers, which include approximately 70% of the Fortune 1000.”

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended July 31, 2021. The Company’s results exceeded its expectations, and Skillsoft raised its bookings and adjusted revenue guidance for the full year.

Mr. Tarr added, “We see substantial opportunity to extend our leadership in the rapidly expanding and highly fragmented corporate learning industry as we innovate and invest in growth. Our new leadership team is executing well against our strategic priorities, and we are well-positioned to create significant value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights2

Strong bookings growth across all three business segments, with Content up 9%, Global Knowledge up 30% and SumTotal up 15%; bookings in Content and Global Knowledge combined were up 19%, and total bookings were up 18%;

GAAP 3 revenue for the reported period was $106 million and GAAP net loss was $49 million;

revenue for the reported period was $106 million and GAAP net loss was $49 million; Adjusted revenue of $176 million grew 5% and adjusted EBITDA of $43 million grew 2%;

Combined Percipio and dual deployment dollar retention rate of 103% compared to 102%; and

Refinanced long-term debt, reducing annual cash interest expense by approximately $25 million.

Updated Full Year Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Updated Outlook Previous Outlook Bookings $690 million to $710 million $660 million to $690 million Adjusted Revenue $670 million to $690 million $645 million to $675 million Adjusted EBITDA Unchanged $155 million to $175 million

1 Bookings is identical to what the Company previously referred to as “order intake” and includes (i) subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades to existing customers, (ii) non-subscription services, and (iii) sales to new customers. Bookings generally represents a customer’s annual obligation (versus the life of the contract), and, for the subscription business, revenue is recognized for such bookings over the following 12 months.

2 Growth calculated as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on July 31, 2021.

3 GAAP results include the periods from May 1, 2021 to June 11, 2021 (predecessor) and June 12, 2021 to July 31, 2021 (successor) and reflect the impact of business combination accounting on revenue.

Skillsoft increased its bookings and adjusted revenue outlook for full year fiscal 2022 primarily to reflect better than expected performance in the first half of the year.

The unchanged adjusted EBITDA outlook reflects the Company’s growth investments in content, platform and go-to-market capabilities. Additionally, the Company experienced a delay in realizing business combination synergies due to the timing of transaction close and higher than anticipated D&O insurance costs.

Key Operational Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Bookings (previously Order Intake)

The following table sets forth unaudited bookings for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on July 31:

Bookings (previously Order Intake) Three Months Six Months $000s Ended July 31, Change Ended July 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Content and Global Knowledge Percipio $15,423 $10,465 $4,958 47% $32,534 $20,582 $11,952 58% Dual Deployment 31,827 26,734 5,093 19% 41,696 39,409 2,287 6% Skillport 12,730 18,160 (5,430) -30% 22,048 32,072 (10,024) -31% Total Subscription $59,980 $55,359 $4,621 8% $96,278 $92,063 $4,215 5% Services and One-Time Orders 3,716 3,206 510 16% 6,288 5,011 1,276 25% Total Content $63,696 $58,565 5,131 9% $102,565 $97,075 5,490 6% Global Knowledge 63,541 48,769 14,772 30% 128,798 105,806 22,992 22% Total Content + Global Knowledge $127,237 $107,334 $19,903 19% $231,363 $202,881 $28,482 14% SumTotal Subscription $21,308 $19,606 $1,702 9% $42,081 $46,457 ($4,376) -9% Services and One-Time Orders 6,150 4,313 1,837 43% 10,801 9,614 1,187 12% Total SumTotal $27,458 $23,919 $3,539 15% $52,882 $56,071 ($3,189) -6% Total $154,695 $131,253 $23,442 18% $284,245 $258,952 $25,293 10%

Dollar Retention Rate

The following table sets forth dollar retention rates (“DRR”) for the last twelve month (“LTM”) period ended July 31, 2021 and for the three month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 as if Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on July 31:

July 31 LTM 2021 2020 Percipio 99% 99% 102% Dual Deployment 102% 104% 102% Percipio + Dual Deployment 101% 103% 102% Skillport 78% 88% 68% Total Content Business 95% 99% 88% SumTotal Business 96% 99% 79%

Capital Structure

The following table sets forth Skillsoft’s cash and cash equivalents and long-term debt as of July 31, 2021:

$000s July 31, 2021 Assets Cash and Equivalents $90,772 Liabilities Long-Term Debt $467,399 (including current portion)

Weighted average shares outstanding during the period from June 12, 2021 to July 31, 2021 were 133,059,021.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Skillsoft will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. To access the call, dial (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live event can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com. A replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today’s workforce for tomorrow’s economy. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business skills, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

We track several non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics that we believe are key financial measures of our success. Non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to us, many of which present non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics when reporting their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of U.S. GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with higher U.S. GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, excluding the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance. However, non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics have limitations as analytical tools. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. They are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As a result, these performance measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We do not reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We provide non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will be achieved, however we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, including such things as our outlook, our product development and planning, our pipeline, future capital expenditures, financial results, the impact of regulatory changes, existing and evolving business strategies and acquisitions and dispositions, demand for our services and competitive strengths, goals, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of our business and operations, our ability to successfully implement our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are forward-looking statements. Also, when we use words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “outlook,” “target,” goals,” “probably,” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Skillsoft’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature.

There are important risks, uncertainties, events and factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained in this document, including:

our ability to realize the benefits expected from the business combination between Skillsoft, Churchill Capital Corp. II and Global Knowledge;

the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability;

the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operating results and financial condition;

fluctuations in our future operating results;

our ability to successfully identify, consummate and achieve strategic objectives in connection with our acquisition opportunities and realize the benefits expected from the acquisition;

the demand for, and acceptance of, our products and for cloud-based technology learning solutions in general;

our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets and changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets in which we operate;

our ability to market existing products and develop new products;

a failure of our information technology infrastructure or any significant breach of security;

the effects of pending and future legislation;

future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes in our industry;

our ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business;

the impact of natural disasters, public health crises, political crises, or other catastrophic events;

our ability to attract and retain key employees and qualified technical and sales personnel;

fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

our ability to protect or obtain intellectual property rights;

our ability to raise additional capital;

the impact of our indebtedness on our financial position and operating flexibility;

our ability to successfully defend ourselves in legal proceedings;

our ability to remediate any material weaknesses or maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; and

our ability to continue to meet applicable listing standards.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and new factors may emerge from time to time that could also affect actual performance and results. For more information, please see the risk factors included in Churchill Capital Corp. II’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020 in Part I, Item 1A and in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Churchill Capital Corp. II and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 27, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be inaccurate. Given the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, our inclusion of this information is not a representation or guarantee by us that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Additionally, statements as to market share, industry data and our market position are based on the most currently available data available to us and our estimates regarding market position or other industry data included in this document or otherwise discussed by us involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including as set forth above.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we will not update these forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law. With regard to these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document may not occur, and we caution you against unduly relying on these forward-looking statements.

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) Successor Predecessor (SLH) July 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,772 $ 71,479 Restricted cash 14,742 2,964 Accounts receivable, less reserves of approximately $2,662 and $294 as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 120,980 179,784 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,584 30,326 Total current assets 275,078 284,553 Property and equipment, net 15,055 13,780 Goodwill 761,177 495,004 Intangible assets, net 946,731 728,633 Right of use assets 24,578 15,131 Deferred tax asset 3,710 -- Other assets 8,092 8,636 Total assets $ 2,034,421 $ 1,545,737 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,600 $ 5,200 Borrowings under accounts receivable facility 24,822 17,022 Accounts payable 34,514 7,425 Accrued compensation 41,097 36,375 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62,473 23,125 Lease liabilities 9,662 4,740 Deferred revenue 165,900 257,549 Total current liabilities 342,068 351,436 Long-term debt 463,799 510,236 Warrant liabilities 28,525 900 Deferred tax liabilities 116,462 81,008 Long term lease liabilities 16,098 13,155 Deferred revenue - non-current 1,749 3,035 Other long-term liabilities 5,045 5,998 Total long-term liabilities 631,678 614,332 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders’ equity : (Predecessor SLH) Shareholders’ common stock- Class A and Class B common shares, $0.01 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized (800,000,000 Class A, 200,000,000 Class B) at January 31, 2021; 4,000,000 shares issued and outstanding (3,840,000 Class A, 160,000 Class B) at January 31, 2021 - 40 (Successor) Shareholders’ common stock- Class A common shares, $0.0001 par value: 375,000,000 shares authorized and 133,059,021 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2021 11 - Additional paid-in capital 1,297,716 674,333 Accumulated deficit (237,958) (93,722) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 906 (682) Total shareholders’ equity 1,060,675 579,969 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,034,421 $ 1,545,737

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Successor Predecessor (SLH) Predecessor (PL) From From From June 12, 2021

to July 31, 2021 May 1, 2021 to

June 11, 2021 February 1,

2021 to June

11, 2021 Three months

ended July 31, 2020 Six months ended

July 31, 2020 Revenues: Total revenues $ 57,912 47,935 139,636 116,835 235,164 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 28,006 11,360 35,881 21,618 45,831 Content and software development 9,878 7,477 24,084 16,835 33,778 Selling and marketing 22,234 13,438 41,940 34,033 66,769 General and administrative 17,073 4,855 17,217 15,324 32,015 Amortization of intangible assets 20,023 15,959 50,902 12,779 30,148 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - - 332,376 Recapitalization and transaction-related costs 9,995 5,006 6,938 16,659 32,035 Restructuring 316 (1,240 ) (703 ) 771 1,141 Total operating expenses 107,525 56,855 176,259 118,019 574,093 Operating loss (49,613 ) (8,920 ) (36,623 ) (1,184 ) (338,929 ) Other (expense) income, net (697 ) (41 ) (493 ) 898 1,809 Fair value adjustment of warrants 17,115 800 900 - - Interest income 12 54 64 65 84 Interest expense, net (9,856 ) (5,371 ) (16,820 ) (61,076 ) (167,054 ) Reorganization items, net - - - (10,593 ) (10,593 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (43,039 ) (13,478 ) (52,972 ) (71,890 ) (514,683 ) Benefit from income taxes (5,504 ) (1,619 ) (3,708 ) (909 ) (9,800 ) Net loss $ (37,535 ) (11,859 ) (49,264 ) (70,981 ) (504,883 ) Loss per share: Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Predecessor (PL)) * * * $ (709.10 ) $ (5,043.79 ) Class A and B – Basic and Diluted (Predecessor (SLH)) * $ (2.96 ) $ (12.32 ) * * Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Successor) $ (0.28 ) * * * * Weighted average common share outstanding: Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Predecessor (PL)) * * * 100.1 100.1 Class A and B – Basic and Diluted (Predecessor (SLH)) * 4,000 4,000 * * Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Successor) 133,059 * * * * *Not applicable

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) Successor Predecessor (SLH) Predecessor (PL) From From June 12, 2021 to

July 31, 2021 February 1, 2021 to

June 11, 2021 Six months ended

July 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (37,535) $ (49,264) $ (504,883) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 4,817 - - Depreciation 1,705 3,572 5,120 Amortization of intangible assets 20,023 50,902 30,148 Change in bad debt reserve (170) (174) 19 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes – non-cash (6,180) (5,886) (11,478) Non-cash interest expense 434 487 2,829 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - 332,376 Right-of-use assets amortizations 1,445 748 1,435 Fair value adjustment to warrants (17,115) (900) - Non-cash reorganization items, net - - 4,818 Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable 6,963 88,622 93,124 Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,065) 3,379 (9,265) Accounts payable 5,175 (6,417) (5,520) Accrued expenses and non-current liabilities 18,026 (18,592) 159,565 Lease liability (1,690) (1,301) (1,942) Deferred revenue 17,905 (31,365) (84,773) Net cash provided by operating activities 738 33,811 11,573 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (75) (641) (2,985) Internal use software development costs (881) (2,350) (3,401) Acquisition of Skillsoft, net of cash received (386,035) - - Acquisition of Global Knowledge, net of cash received (156,926) - - Acquisition of Pluma, net of cash received (18,646) - - Net cash used in investing activities (562,563) (2,991) (6,386) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving line of credit, net of repayments - - 19,500 Borrowings under DIP Facility - - 60,000 Proceeds from issuance of Term Loan, net of fees 464,290 - - Proceeds from equity investment (PIPE) 530,000 - - Principal repayments of capital lease obligations (137) (370) (430) Repayments of accounts receivable facility, net of borrowings (9,456) 16,577 (19,270) Repayments of First and Second Out loans (605,591) (1,300) - Net cash provided by financing activities 379,106 14,907 59,800 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (250) 203 (2,264) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (182,969) 45,930 62,723 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 288,483 74,443 33,804 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 105,514 $ 120,373 $ 96,527

Key Performance Metrics

We use key performance metrics to help us evaluate our performance and make strategic decisions. Additionally, we believe these metrics are useful as a supplement to investors in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operational performance and trends. These key performance metrics are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. We believe ARR is useful for assessing the performance of our recurring subscription revenue base and identifying trends affecting our business.

Dollar Retention Rate (“DRR”)

For existing customers at the beginning of a given period, DRR represents subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades in such period divided by the beginning total renewable base for such customers for such period. Renewals reflect customers who renew their subscription, inclusive of auto-renewals for multi-year contracts, while churn reflects customers who choose to not renew their subscription. Upgrades include orders from customers that purchase additional licenses or content (e.g., a new Leadership and Business module), while downgrades reflect customers electing to decrease the number of licenses or reduce the size of their content package. Upgrades and downgrades also reflect changes in pricing. We use our DRR to measure the long-term value of customer contracts as well as our ability to retain and expand the revenue generated from our existing customers.

Bookings

Bookings (previously referred to as order intake) in any particular period represents orders received during that period and reflects (i) subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades to existing customers, (ii) non- subscription services, and (iii) sales to new customers. Bookings generally represents a customer’s annual obligation (versus the life of the contract), and, for the subscription business, revenue is recognized for such bookings over the following 12 months. We use bookings to measure and monitor current period business activity with respect to our ability to sell subscriptions and services to our platform

SKILLSOFT CORP

KEY OPERATING METRICS

Bookings Three Months Six Months (in thousands) Ended July 31, Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Content and Global Knowledge Percipio $15,423 $10,465 $32,534 $20,582 Dual Deployment 31,827 26,734 41,696 39,409 Skillport 12,730 18,160 22,048 32,072 Total Subscription $59,980 $55,359 $96,278 $92,063 Services and One-Time Orders 3,716 3,206 6,288 5,011 Total Content $63,696 $58,565 $102,565 $97,075 Global Knowledge 63,541 48,769 128,798 105,806 Total Content and Global Knowledge $127,237 $107,334 $231,363 $202,881 SumTotal Business Subscription $21,308 $19,606 $42,081 $46,457 Services and One-Time Orders 6,150 4,313 10,801 9,614 Total SumTotal $27,458 $23,919 $52,882 $56,071 Total Bookings $154,695 $131,253 $284,245 $258,952

Annualized Recurring Revenue (in thousands) July 31, January 31, 2021 2021 Content and Global Knowledge Percipio $84,185 $75,802 Dual Deployment 173,256 161,327 Skillport 60,282 80,245 Total Content $317,723 $317,374 Global Knowledge 15,273 10,504 Total Content and Global Knowledge $332,996 $327,878 SumTotal 96,020 99,148 Total Annualized Recurring Revenue $429,016 $427,026

Dollar Retention Rate July 31 LTM 2021 2020 Percipio 99% 99% 102% Dual Deployment 102% 104% 102% Percipio + Dual Deployment 101% 103% 102% Skillport 78% 88% 68% Total Content Business 95% 99% 88% SumTotal Business 96% 99% 79%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Revenue SKILLSOFT CORP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANICAL MEASURES (in thousands) (Unaudited) Skillsoft and Global Knowledge Combined Three Months

Ended July 31, Six Months

Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Adjusted subscription revenue $ 104,628 $ 107,874 $ 205,976 $ 215,162 Adjusted non-subscription revenue 10,883 10,561 21,011 21,611 Adjusted Global Knowledge revenue 60,976 49,811 115,742 111,216 Total Consolidated adjusted revenue 176,487 168,246 342,729 347,989 Content Business Adjusted subscription revenue 80,428 81,860 157,950 162,287 Adjusted non-subscription revenue 4,015 3,827 8,178 7,727 Total Content Business adjusted revenue 84,443 85,687 166,128 170,014 Global Knowledge Business Virtual and on-demand 50,836 40,447 97,563 72,400 Classroom and all other 10,140 9,364 18,179 38,816 Total Global Knowledge adjusted revenue 60,976 49,811 115,742 111,216 SumTotal Business Adjusted subscription revenue 24,200 26,014 48,026 52,875 Adjusted non-subscription revenue 6,868 6,734 12,833 13,884 Total SumTotal adjusted revenue $ 31,068 $ 32,748 $ 60,859 $ 66,759

For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 For the

Period from

5/1/21 to 6/11/21 For the

Period from

5/1/21 to 6/11/21 For the

Period from

6/12/21 to 7/31/21 Non-GAAP Revenue Adjustments (1) Global Knowledge Skillsoft Skillsoft (2) Combined Revenues: Total revenues $ 25,255 $ 47,935 $ 57,912 $ 45,385 $ 176,487 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 11,836 11,360 28,006 6,468 57,670 Content and software development 258 7,477 9,878 - 17,613 Selling and marketing 5,398 13,438 22,234 - 41,070 General and administrative 10,765 4,855 17,073 - 32,693 Amortization of intangible assets 1,063 15,959 20,023 - 37,045 Recapitalization and transaction-related costs 5,006 9,995 - 15,001 Restructuring 146 (1,240) 316 - (778) Total operating expenses 29,466 56,855 107,525 6,468 200,314 Operating loss: $ (4,212) $ (8,920) $ (49,613) $ 38,917 $ (23,828) Other income (expense), net (852) 759 16,418 - 16,325 Interest income 54 12 - 66 Interest expense (1,901) (5,371) (9,856) - (17,128) Reorganization items, net - - - Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (6,965) (13,478) (43,039) 38,917 (24,565) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 481 (1,619) (5,504) - (6,642) Net loss $ (7,446) $ (11,859) $ (37,535) $ 38,917 $ (17,923) EBITDA Computation Interest expense, net $ 1,901 $ 5,317 $ 9,844 $ - $ 17,062 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 481 (1,619) (5,504) - (6,642) Depreciation and amortization 1,530 17,112 21,728 - 40,370 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - - EBITDA (3,534) 8,951 (11,467) 38,917 32,867 Adjusted EBITDA Computation Plus: Non-recurring retention and consulting costs 28 446 15 - 489 Plus: Recapitalization and transaction-related costs 7,469 5,006 9,995 - 22,470 Plus: Restructuring and contract terminations 266 (1,240) 316 - (658) Plus: Integration and migration related - 381 500 - 881 Plus: Foreign currency and other non-cash expense 632 (37) (16,677) - (16,082) Plus: Impact of fresh-start and purchase accounting - 5,374 32,485 (38,917) (1,058) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense - 4,817 - 4,817 Plus: Other add backs 49 (722) 259 - (414) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,910 $ 18,159 $ 20,243 $ - $ 43,312

(1) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include the add back of (i) non-cash deferred revenue fair value adjustments and (ii) reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue.

(2) GAAP results of Skillsoft include Global Knowledge subsequent to June 11, 2021.

For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 For the

Period from

2/1/21 to 6/11/21 For the

Period from

2/1/21 to 6/11/21 For the

Period from

6/12/21 to 7/31/21 Non-GAAP Revenue Adjustments (1) Global Knowledge Skillsoft Skillsoft (2) Combined Revenues: Total revenues $ 71,932 $ 139,636 $ 57,912 $ 73,249 $ 342,729 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 34,698 35,881 28,006 14,557 113,142 Content and software development 492 24,084 9,878 - 34,454 Selling and marketing 16,404 41,940 22,234 - 80,578 General and administrative 19,765 17,217 17,073 - 54,055 Amortization of intangible assets 2,646 50,902 20,023 - 73,571 Recapitalization and transaction-related costs - 6,938 9,995 - 16,933 Restructuring 2,764 (703) 316 - 2,377 Total operating expenses 76,770 176,259 107,525 14,557 375,111 Operating loss: $ (4,838) $ (36,623) $ (49,613) $ 58,692 $ (32,382) Other income, net 624 407 16,418 - 17,449 Interest income - 64 12 - 76 Interest expense (11,970) (16,820) (9,856) - (38,646) Reorganization items, net - - - - Loss before benefit from income taxes (16,184) (52,972) (43,039) 58,692 (53,503) Benefit from income taxes (359) (3,708) (5,504) - (9,571) Net loss $ (15,826) $ (49,264) $ (37,535) $ 58,692 $ (43,933) EBITDA Computation Interest expense, net $ 11,970 $ 16,756 $ 9,844 $ - $ 38,570 Benefit from income taxes (359) (3,708) (5,504) - (9,571) Depreciation and amortization 4,119 54,474 21,728 - 80,321 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - - - EBITDA (95) 18,258 (11,467) 58,692 65,388 Adjusted EBITDA Computation Plus: Non-recurring retention and consulting costs 28 1,153 15 - 1,196 Plus: Recapitalization and transaction-related costs 8,862 6,938 9,995 - 25,795 Plus: Restructuring and contract terminations 2,884 (703) 316 - 2,497 Plus: Integration and migration related - 1,160 500 - 1,660 Plus: Foreign currency and other non-cash expense 377 134 (16,677) - (16,166) Plus: Impact of fresh-start and purchase accounting - 23,395 32,485 (58,692) (2,812) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense - - 4,817 - 4,817 Plus: Other add backs (1,119) (300) 259 - (1,160) Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,938 $ 50,035 $ 20,243 $ - $ 81,216

(1) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include the add back of (i) non-cash deferred revenue fair value adjustments and (ii) reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue.

(2) GAAP results of Skillsoft include Global Knowledge subsequent to June 11, 2021.

For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 Non-GAAP

Revenue

Adjustments (1) Global Knowledge Skillsoft Combined Revenues: Total revenues $ 44,522 $ 116,835 $ 6,889 $ 168,246 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 23,339 21,618 6,889 51,846 Content and software development 721 16,835 - 17,556 Selling and marketing 9,302 34,033 - 43,335 General and administrative 7,934 15,324 - 23,258 Amortization of intangible assets 1,862 12,779 - 14,641 Recapitalization and transaction-related costs - 16,659 - 16,659 Restructuring 2,275 771 - 3,046 Total operating expenses 45,434 118,019 6,889 170,342 Operating loss: $ (912) $ (1,184) $ - $ (2,096) Other income, net 622 898 - 1,520 Interest income 65 - 65 Interest expense (7,507) (61,076) - (68,583) Reorganization items, net - (10,593) (10,593) Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (7,797) (71,890) - (79,687) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 96 (909) - (813) Net loss $ (7,893) $ (70,981) $ - $ (78,874) EBITDA Computation Interest expense, net $ 7,507 $ 61,011 $ - $ 68,518 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 96 (909) - (813) Depreciation and amortization 3,640 15,267 - 18,907 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - - EBITDA 3,350 4,388 - 7,738 Adjusted EBITDA Computation Plus: Non-recurring retention and consulting costs 673 3,607 - 4,280 Plus: Recapitalization and transaction-related costs 455 16,659 - 17,114 Plus: Restructuring and contract terminations 1,603 771 - 2,374 Plus: Integration and migration related - 609 - 609 Plus: Foreign currency and other non-cash expense (868) (36) - (904) Plus: Impact of fresh-start and purchase accounting - 10,593 - 10,593 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense - - - Plus: Other add backs 291 156 - 447 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,504 $ 36,747 $ - $ 42,251

(1) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include the add back of (i) non-cash deferred revenue fair value adjustments and (ii) reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue.

For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 Non-GAAP

Revenue

Adjustments (1) Global Knowledge Skillsoft Combined Revenues: Total revenues $ 98,502 $ 235,164 $ 14,323 $ 347,989 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 54,057 45,831 14,323 114,211 Content and software development 1,520 33,778 - 35,298 Selling and marketing 19,918 66,769 - 86,687 General and administrative 16,086 32,015 - 48,101 Amortization of intangible assets 3,723 362,524 - 366,247 Recapitalization and transaction-related costs - 32,035 - 32,035 Restructuring 4,307 1,141 - 5,448 Total operating expenses 99,612 574,093 14,323 688,028 Operating loss: $ (1,110) $ (338,929) $ - $ (340,039) Other income (expense), net (781) 1,809 - 1,028 Interest income - 84 - 84 Interest expense (14,562) (167,054) - (181,616) Reorganization items, net - (10,593) (10,593) Loss before benefit from income taxes (16,453) (514,683) - (531,136) Benefit from income taxes (211) (9,800) - (10,011) Net loss $ (16,242) $ (504,883) $ - $ (521,125) EBITDA Computation Interest expense, net $ 14,562 $ 166,970 $ - $ 181,532 Benefit from income taxes (211) (9,800) - (10,011) Depreciation and amortization 7,625 35,268 - 42,893 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 332,376 - 332,376 EBITDA 5,734 19,931 - 25,665 Adjusted EBITDA Computation Plus: Non-recurring retention and consulting costs 1,362 9,485 - 10,847 Plus: Recapitalization and transaction-related costs 704 32,035 - 32,739 Plus: Restructuring and contract terminations 2,939 1,141 - 4,080 Plus: Integration and migration related 8 1,167 - 1,175 Plus: Foreign currency and other non-cash expense 953 (890) - 63 Plus: Impact of fresh-start and purchase accounting - 10,593 - 10,593 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense - - - - Plus: Other add backs (16) 214 - 198 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,684 $ 73,676 $ - $ 85,360

(1) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include the add back of (i) non-cash deferred revenue fair value adjustments and (ii) reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006156/en/