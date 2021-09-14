Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Adam H. Brown and John P. McCarthy as Co-Managers

Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: IVH) (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH,” announced that, effective Nov. 14, 2021, Adam H. Brown and John P. McCarthy will be appointed as co-managers for the Fund.

Adam H. Brown, CFA, Managing Director, is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s high yield strategies within Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income (MFI). He manages MFI’s bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on the firm’s collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Florida.

John P. McCarthy, CFA, Managing Director, is a senior portfolio manager for the Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income (MFI) high yield strategies, a role he assumed in July 2016. From December 2012 to June 2016, he was co-head of credit research for MFI. McCarthy rejoined Macquarie Investment Management in March 2007 as a senior research analyst, after he worked in the firm’s fixed income area from 1990 to 2000 as a senior high yield analyst and high yield trader, and from 2001 to 2002 as a municipal bond trader. Prior to rejoining the firm, he was a senior high yield analyst/trader at Chartwell Investment Partners. McCarthy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income instruments of predominantly corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien secured loans. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.