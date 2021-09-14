Altus Group Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by bookrunners TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets, under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 2,420,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a price of $62.00 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the Offering Price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 4, 2021 and is subject to Altus Group receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the Company’s growth initiatives and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.