Altus Group Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Financing
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by bookrunners TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets, under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 2,420,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a price of $62.00 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the Offering Price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 4, 2021 and is subject to Altus Group receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the Company’s growth initiatives and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
The Common Shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada and may be offered for sale in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") by way of private placement pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.
The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
About Altus Group
Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Commercial Real Estate Consulting, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,600 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest commercial real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AIF.
