Verizon to offer all-new iPhone 13 lineup, iPad and iPad mini with orders starting 9/17

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini with a new all-screen design.

Current and new Verizon customers can get an iPhone 13 on us with select trade-in on select Unlimited plans 1

Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. Customers can also order iPad mini and iPad beginning on September 17, with availability on September 24.

“I can't wait to see what amazing things our customers do with the new iPhone 13 models on Verizon 5G. Last year, we made 5G real with the launch of 5G Nationwide on the first 5G iPhone and the addition of even more 5G Ultra Wideband cities across the country,” said Ronan Dunne, Executive VP & CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. “Since then, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has expanded even further, with availability in parts of more than 80 U.S. cities, 60 stadiums and arenas and 13 airports. And it continues to broaden and evolve as we get ready to leverage C-band spectrum to supercharge the experience.”

“We’re thrilled Verizon is offering the innovative iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, all with beautiful designs, unparalleled new camera systems, powerful A15 Bionic chip, and an advanced 5G experience,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “And with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, customers can expect the new iPhone 13 lineup to work in even more places on 5G for greater speeds and experiences.”