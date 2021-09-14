checkAd

Idaho Champion Gold Defines New Mineralized Corridor Through Drilling at Champagne Project

Several significant veins composed of sulfide and sulfosalt mineralization have been intersected

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 2021 exploration program at its 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project ("Champagne") near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.

Recently announced core drilling (See press release dated July 7, 2021) has identified a new mineralized Corridor which is located on the high priority anomalous drill target area to the north-west of the past producing open pits and covers approximately 800 metres north-south and 300 metres east-west.

Drill core for holes one (1) through four (4) have been sent to the lab for assay and Champion is currently cutting and logging holes five (5) through seven (7) with a total of 2,900 metres drilled to date.

Figure 1: Drill Core from DDH-CC-21-02 showing fracture veinlets and narrow veins of sulfides

"The targets for the 2021 drill program are the displaced roots of the multiple veins of the Mine Hill polymetallic (Ag, Pb-Zn-Ag, and Cu-Ag) system and also nearby vuggy silica sheeted breccias mined for Au-Ag at the North and South Pits," commented Chief Geologist, Rob Kell. "The characteristics of the vein system and sheeted breccia are typical of high sulfidation epithermal deposits sourced from a porphyry copper intrusion at greater depth. The 2020 drilling determined that the vein system and breccias at Mine Hill were cut off at shallow depth by a detachment fault. The follow-up IP survey identified a large chargeability anomaly positioned 800 meters to the west of Mine Hill. Testing the near-surface parts of this IP anomaly is a key component of our strategy for 2021.

Figure 2: 2020 and 2021 drilling locations and mineralized corridors

Drill Program Update

Drill holes DDH-CC-21-02, 03, and 06 intercepted a corridor of moderately to strongly altered andesitic volcanics and tuffaceous rocks, dominantly clay- and/or quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration. Quartz-latite porphyry dikes also crosscut the volcanic rocks. Thick sections host disseminated sulfides in intervals up to 300 metres in total width. Hydrothermal alteration is seen to increase in intensity with depth. In total, this corridor of alteration, veining, and brecciation extends for over 800m in a north-south direction and is up to 300m wide.

