MACOM to Demonstrate Latest Products for 5G and Data Center Applications at CIOE 2021

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, will showcase its optoelectronic and photonic components at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) 2021 in Shenzhen, China, September 16 - 18, Booth #6B71. The demonstrations feature new product additions to MACOM’s broad portfolio of optoelectronic and photonic components.

MACOM’s CIOE 2021 Demonstrations Include:

112 Gbps TIA Family for DR and FR Single Mode Applications

MACOM will demonstrate a Gold Box evaluation board which includes MACOM’s 4x100 Gbps MATA-03819 transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and MACOM’s BSP56 photodetector (PD). The display will highlight the MATA-03819 TIA’s leading bit-error-performance.

10 Gbps Components for PON Applications

MACOM will demonstrate its latest 10 Gbps passive optical network (PON) component solution for XGPON and XGSPON spanning its portfolio of TIAs, drivers, photodiodes and lasers. Displaying industry leading performance, MACOM will highlight the MALD-02186 multi-PON combo chip (OLT), MALD-02188 XGPON combo chip (OLT), MALD-02183 XGPON combo chip (ONU), MALD-02181 XGSPON combo chip (ONU), MATA-02239 10Gbps BM TIA (OLT), MATA-02240 10 Gbps TIA (ONU), MAOD-127D02IL1T0 – XGPON laser, MAOD-127D10I-LCT0 – XGSPON laser, MARP-FSAPD10A PD (ONU) and MARP-FSAPD10B/ 32445-02 PD (OLT).

200 Gbps and 400 Gbps Chip-Set for SR Multimode Applications

MACOM will demonstrate a two-chip analog solution for short reach 200 Gbps QSFP and 400 Gbps OSFP, as well as QSFP-DD modules and AOC data center applications. The first chip is a 4x53 Gbps PAM-4 CDR and TIA, and the second is a 4x53 Gbps PAM-4 CDR and VCSEL driver. The chipset will demonstrate IEEE standard compliant bit error rate (BER) performance and Open Eye MSA transmit eye compliance, while displaying interoperability with an Ethernet switch.

50 Gbps Reference Design for 5G Wireless Mid Haul Applications

MACOM will demonstrate its 50 Gbps reference design for 5G wireless mid haul applications. This demonstration will feature a complete 50 Gbps PAM-4 QSFP28 reference design, using all MACOM components. The demo platform is a 20-kilometer optical link with single mode fiber using a 1310 nanometer wavelength. The reference design showcases MACOM’s new PRISM-50D DSP with integrated DML driver, a 26 GBaud 1310 I-temp laser, a 26 GBaud PIN photodiode, and a 26 GBaud PAM-4 TIA.

Members of MACOM’s engineering, applications and sales teams will be available at Booth #6B71 to answer product-related questions. To schedule a meeting, please contact MACOM sales.

Show Information:

Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center

• Thursday, September 16th

9:00 AM – 5:30 PM

• Friday, September 17th

9:00 AM – 5:30 PM

• Saturday, September 18th

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

For more information, visit Booth #6B71 at CIOE or contact us via www.macom.com.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM, MACOM Technology Solutions and related logos are trademarks of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
 North Americas – +1.800.366.2266
Europe – Phone: +353.21.244.6400
India – Phone: +91.80.43537383
China – Phone: +86.21.2407.1588

Disclaimer

